Texas A&M softball wins fourth SEC series beating Kentucky in the first two games

Texas A&M (31-7, 10-4 SEC) defeated Kentucky (23-14, 2-9 SEC) in the first two games of the series in two hard-fought games, winning each by a single run.

After being swept in their last SEC series against LSU, head coach Trisha Ford wasn't pleased with how her team responded. This weekend was a welcome change from last week, but there was no walking in the park. Game one went to extra innings before Jaz Hill hit a walk-off double for the 5-4 victory.

Game two looked like a blowout, but a well-coached Kentucky team fought back, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh to pull within one before a throw from Jaz Hill to Harper, then Koko Wooley was able to tag the baserunner out at second, ending the game.

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1776749886328697310

Day one:

Texas A&M vs Kentucky / Win / 5-4

Total offense: 4 hits, five runs

Pitching: Emiley Kennedy W (15-5): 7.0 innings, 6 Ks, 107 pitches.

Day two:

Texas A&M vs Kentucky / Win / 10-9

Total offense: 3 hits, five runs

Pitching: Emily Leavitt W (7-1) pitched 5.0 innings, 7 Ks, and 104 pitches. Shaylee Ackerman pitched 1.0 innings, 0 Ks, and 66 pitches. Brooke Vestal pitched 0.2 innings, 1 K, and 18 pitches. Emiley Kennedy pitched 0.1 innings, 0 Ks, and five pitches.

Texas A&M will wrap up the series at Davis Diamond on Sunday, April 7, at 1 p.m. CT.

