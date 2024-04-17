The Texas A&M softball team is flirting with a top ten ranking in the Week 10 rankings
Texas A&M (33-9, 12-6 SEC) is back rolling after winning their second consecutive SEC series, beating Alabama (30-10, 7-8 SEC) two games to one this past week. They did a little bit of it all from solid pitching, double plays, clutch hitting, and home runs.
However, if they want to reach that next level they will have to get more out of the pitchers behind Emiley Kennedy. Too many times head coach Trisha Ford has needed to pitch her all three games just so ensure a win.
Following being swept by LSU, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies down a few spots in the newest polls.
USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches - No. 11
ESPN.com/USA Softball - No. 12
Softball America - No. 7
D1softball.com - No. 11
The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through April 14. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.
RANKINGS
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1
Texas (24)
35-6
791
2
2
Oklahoma (8)
38-4
766
1
3
Duke
37-4
734
3
4
Tennessee
32-7
700
4
5
Stanford
34-7
655
8
6
Oklahoma State
35-8
597
5
7
LSU
33-7
564
6
8
Washington
28-7
549
10
9
Georgia
33-10
540
7
10
Florida
35-9
495
9
11
Texas A&M
32-9
480
11
12
UCLA
24-9
442
13
13
Missouri
33-11
432
14
14
Alabama
30-9
407
12
15
Virginia Tech
31-9-1
382
15
16
Arkansas
30-11
302
17
17
Mississippi State
29-12
300
16
18
Florida State
31-10
295
18
19
Arizona
28-13-1
200
21
20
California
29-12
152
20
21
Clemson
28-14
134
19
22
Oregon
24-15
117
22
23
Boston University
35-4
93
24
24
Kentucky
26-15
61
25
Louisiana
29-14
57
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
South Carolina (55), Northwestern (35), Miami (31), Texas State (16), Auburn (15), Kansas (1), FAU (1), Grand Canyon (1)
DROPPED OUT:
No. 23 South Carolina, No. 25 Texas State
