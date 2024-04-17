Advertisement
Breaking News:

Raptors' Jontay Porter banned from NBA for life over gambling scandal

The Texas A&M softball team is flirting with a top ten ranking in the Week 10 rankings

Jarrett Johnson
·2 min read

Texas A&M (33-9, 12-6 SEC) is back rolling after winning their second consecutive SEC series, beating Alabama (30-10, 7-8 SEC) two games to one this past week. They did a little bit of it all from solid pitching, double plays, clutch hitting, and home runs.

However, if they want to reach that next level they will have to get more out of the pitchers behind Emiley Kennedy. Too many times head coach Trisha Ford has needed to pitch her all three games just so ensure a win.

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1780290727374635357

Following being swept by LSU, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies down a few spots in the newest polls.

The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through April 14. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.

RANKINGS

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Previous

1

Texas (24)

35-6

791

2

2

Oklahoma (8)

38-4

766

1

3

Duke

37-4

734

3

4

Tennessee

32-7

700

4

5

Stanford

34-7

655

8

6

Oklahoma State

35-8

597

5

7

LSU

33-7

564

6

8

Washington

28-7

549

10

9

Georgia

33-10

540

7

10

Florida

35-9

495

9

11

Texas A&M

32-9

480

11

12

UCLA

24-9

442

13

13

Missouri

33-11

432

14

14

Alabama

30-9

407

12

15

Virginia Tech

31-9-1

382

15

16

Arkansas

30-11

302

17

17

Mississippi State

29-12

300

16

18

Florida State

31-10

295

18

19

Arizona

28-13-1

200

21

20

California

29-12

152

20

21

Clemson

28-14

134

19

22

Oregon

24-15

117

22

23

Boston University

35-4

93

24

24

Kentucky

26-15

61

25

Louisiana

29-14

57

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

South Carolina (55), Northwestern (35), Miami (31), Texas State (16), Auburn (15), Kansas (1), FAU (1), Grand Canyon (1)

DROPPED OUT:

No. 23 South Carolina, No. 25 Texas State

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: The Texas A&M softball team is flirting with a top ten ranking in the Week 10 rankings