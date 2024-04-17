The Texas A&M softball team is flirting with a top ten ranking in the Week 10 rankings

Texas A&M (33-9, 12-6 SEC) is back rolling after winning their second consecutive SEC series, beating Alabama (30-10, 7-8 SEC) two games to one this past week. They did a little bit of it all from solid pitching, double plays, clutch hitting, and home runs.

However, if they want to reach that next level they will have to get more out of the pitchers behind Emiley Kennedy. Too many times head coach Trisha Ford has needed to pitch her all three games just so ensure a win.

Following being swept by LSU, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies down a few spots in the newest polls.

The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through April 14. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.

RANKINGS

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Texas (24) 35-6 791 2 2 Oklahoma (8) 38-4 766 1 3 Duke 37-4 734 3 4 Tennessee 32-7 700 4 5 Stanford 34-7 655 8 6 Oklahoma State 35-8 597 5 7 LSU 33-7 564 6 8 Washington 28-7 549 10 9 Georgia 33-10 540 7 10 Florida 35-9 495 9 11 Texas A&M 32-9 480 11 12 UCLA 24-9 442 13 13 Missouri 33-11 432 14 14 Alabama 30-9 407 12 15 Virginia Tech 31-9-1 382 15 16 Arkansas 30-11 302 17 17 Mississippi State 29-12 300 16 18 Florida State 31-10 295 18 19 Arizona 28-13-1 200 21 20 California 29-12 152 20 21 Clemson 28-14 134 19 22 Oregon 24-15 117 22 23 Boston University 35-4 93 24 24 Kentucky 26-15 61 25 Louisiana 29-14 57

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

South Carolina (55), Northwestern (35), Miami (31), Texas State (16), Auburn (15), Kansas (1), FAU (1), Grand Canyon (1)

DROPPED OUT:

No. 23 South Carolina, No. 25 Texas State

