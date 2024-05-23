Texas A&M softball land six on the NFCA All-South Region team

For the first time since 2018, the Texas A&M softball team is headed to a Super Regional where they will face old and future rival Texas in Austin. The Aggies went 3-0 in the Bryan-College Station Regional, beating UAlbany and Texas State twice to move on.

The NFCA announced their All-South region team and earned honors on the first and second teams. Below are your players and what team they made

FIRST TEAM:

Emiley Kenndey - Pitcher

Koko Wooley - Short Stop

Allie Enright - Outfield

Jazmine Hill - Outfield

Trinity Cannon - Designated Player

SECOND TEAM:

Julia Cottrill - Catcher

This is the largest number of first-teamers since 1987 and the most total selections since 2017. Please join us in congratulating these ladies on their recognition and wishing them luck in the Super Regionals.

