Texas A&M softball holds on to their top ten ranking in the newest polls
Texas A&M (39-12, 15-9) fell just shy of 40 wins after getting swept by Florida but still had one of their better records in the last few years. They have a few days to regroup before the SEC Tournament starts where they earned a No. 3 seed and will face the winner of the Mississippi State/South Carolina game.
For now, the Aggies are still a top-ten team and remain a tough team to play in a three-game series. So, they need to focus on the task at hand and get some momentum in the SEC Tournament before heading into the Regionals.
https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1787913241647018442
Following their sweep to Florida, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies down a few spots in the newest polls.
USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches - No. 9
ESPN.com/USA Softball - No. 10
Softball America - No. 10
D1softball.com - No. 11
The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through May 5. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.
RANKINGS
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1
Texas (32)
45-6
800
1
2
Tennessee
40-9
747
3
3
Oklahoma State
44-9
736
4
4
Oklahoma
46-6
717
2
5
Duke
43-6
664
5
6
UCLA
34-10
636
7
7
Stanford
42-12
622
6
8
Florida
43-12
564
11
9
Texas A&M
39-12
502
8
10
LSU
38-14
483
10
11
Missouri
40-14
480
13
12
Washington
31-12
435
9
13
Florida State
41-13
370
12
14
Georgia
38-15
368
14
15
Virginia Tech
38-11-1
349
16
16
Arkansas
36-15
335
15
17
Mississippi State
33-17
271
20
18
Arizona
33-15-1
268
18
19
California
36-16
232
19
20
Alabama
33-16
203
17
21
Louisiana
40-16
161
21
22
Boston University
49-4-1
156
22
23
Clemson
33-16
81
23
24
Oregon
28-18
57
25
25
Northwestern
33-10
46
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Kentucky (36), Miami (32), Texas State (18), Baylor (9), Grand Canyon (9), South Carolina (9), Virginia (9), Auburn (1).
DROPPED OUT:
No. 24 Kentucky
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M softball holds on to their top ten ranking in the newest polls