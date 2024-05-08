Advertisement

Texas A&M softball holds on to their top ten ranking in the newest polls

jarrett johnson
·2 min read

Texas A&M (39-12, 15-9) fell just shy of 40 wins after getting swept by Florida but still had one of their better records in the last few years. They have a few days to regroup before the SEC Tournament starts where they earned a No. 3 seed and will face the winner of the Mississippi State/South Carolina game.

For now, the Aggies are still a top-ten team and remain a tough team to play in a three-game series. So, they need to focus on the task at hand and get some momentum in the SEC Tournament before heading into the Regionals.

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1787913241647018442

Following their sweep to Florida, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies down a few spots in the newest polls.

The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through May 5. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.

RANKINGS

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Previous

1

Texas (32)

45-6

800

1

2

Tennessee

40-9

747

3

3

Oklahoma State

44-9

736

4

4

Oklahoma

46-6

717

2

5

Duke

43-6

664

5

6

UCLA

34-10

636

7

7

Stanford

42-12

622

6

8

Florida

43-12

564

11

9

Texas A&M

39-12

502

8

10

LSU

38-14

483

10

11

Missouri

40-14

480

13

12

Washington

31-12

435

9

13

Florida State

41-13

370

12

14

Georgia

38-15

368

14

15

Virginia Tech

38-11-1

349

16

16

Arkansas

36-15

335

15

17

Mississippi State

33-17

271

20

18

Arizona

33-15-1

268

18

19

California

36-16

232

19

20

Alabama

33-16

203

17

21

Louisiana

40-16

161

21

22

Boston University

49-4-1

156

22

23

Clemson

33-16

81

23

24

Oregon

28-18

57

25

25

Northwestern

33-10

46

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Kentucky (36), Miami (32), Texas State (18), Baylor (9), Grand Canyon (9), South Carolina (9), Virginia (9), Auburn (1).

DROPPED OUT:

No. 24 Kentucky

