Texas A&M softball holds on to their top ten ranking in the newest polls

Texas A&M (39-12, 15-9) fell just shy of 40 wins after getting swept by Florida but still had one of their better records in the last few years. They have a few days to regroup before the SEC Tournament starts where they earned a No. 3 seed and will face the winner of the Mississippi State/South Carolina game.

For now, the Aggies are still a top-ten team and remain a tough team to play in a three-game series. So, they need to focus on the task at hand and get some momentum in the SEC Tournament before heading into the Regionals.

Following their sweep to Florida, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies down a few spots in the newest polls.

The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through May 5. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Texas (32) 45-6 800 1 2 Tennessee 40-9 747 3 3 Oklahoma State 44-9 736 4 4 Oklahoma 46-6 717 2 5 Duke 43-6 664 5 6 UCLA 34-10 636 7 7 Stanford 42-12 622 6 8 Florida 43-12 564 11 9 Texas A&M 39-12 502 8 10 LSU 38-14 483 10 11 Missouri 40-14 480 13 12 Washington 31-12 435 9 13 Florida State 41-13 370 12 14 Georgia 38-15 368 14 15 Virginia Tech 38-11-1 349 16 16 Arkansas 36-15 335 15 17 Mississippi State 33-17 271 20 18 Arizona 33-15-1 268 18 19 California 36-16 232 19 20 Alabama 33-16 203 17 21 Louisiana 40-16 161 21 22 Boston University 49-4-1 156 22 23 Clemson 33-16 81 23 24 Oregon 28-18 57 25 25 Northwestern 33-10 46

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Kentucky (36), Miami (32), Texas State (18), Baylor (9), Grand Canyon (9), South Carolina (9), Virginia (9), Auburn (1).

DROPPED OUT:

No. 24 Kentucky

