Texas A&M softball HC Trisha Ford speaks after game three loss to Kentucky

No. 14 Texas A&M (31-8, 10-5 SEC), after taking the first two games to win the series, the Aggie dropped game three 1-0 to Kentucky (24-14, 3-9 SEC) in a back-and-forth pitching battle.

In game three, we witnessed a stellar pitching duel between Texas A&M's Emiley Kennedy and Kentucky's Stephanie Schoonover. The duel had only five hits. The only run scored was a home run in the top of the seventh inning for a Kentucky lead. Schoonover struck out three batters in the bottom of the seventh to secure a Sunday win for the Wildcats. Coach Ford spoke about how tight of a game it was.

"Obviously a hard fought battle today on day three I thought both pitchers pitched great games. They got a long ball and we didn't get a timely hit and that's kind of the difference but I think what (Schoonover) gave up two hits, Lefty (Kennedy) gave up three, you know both had seven strikeouts so it was a hard fought battle and we didn't execute"

Below, you can watch the post-game presser with Coach Trisha Ford.

https://youtu.be/ILwUhZ25Aqs?si=vOghQqYZtZ0tyALk

Texas A&M will wrap up the series at Davis Diamond on Sunday, April 7, at 1 p.m. CT.

