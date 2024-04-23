Texas A&M softball enters the top ten in a handful of the polls
Texas A&M (37-9, 15-6 SEC) is essentially a top-ten team if you average the four main polls and they have been backing it up on the field. Outside of being swept by LSU last month, the Aggies have been playing like one of the top teams in the country.
Whether it's spectacular defensive play, solid pitching, clutch hitting, or a combination, A&M is finding ways to win games. They are very close to securing a home regional, which would be a major advantage, as the Aggies have an impressive 23-2 record at Davis Diamond.
Coach Trisha Ford does not settle for just good; she wants her players to be great on the field and in life. It appears her squad has fully bought in and will leave with no regrets once this season finally ends.
https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1782805083949768884
Following their sweep of Ole Miss, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies up a few spots in the newest polls.
USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches - No. 10
ESPN.com/USA Softball - No. 11
Softball America - No. 4
D1softball.com - No. 9
The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through April 21. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.
RANKINGS
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1
38-6
791
1
2
42-4
772
2
3
34-8
720
4
4
Oklahoma State
39-8
666
6
5
39-6
652
3
6
35-10
592
7
7
Stanford
36-10
590
5
8
30-8
566
8
9
27-9
554
12
10
Texas A&M
37-9
536
11
11
36-11
516
9
12
37-10
466
10
13
Virginia Tech
35-9-1
403
15
14
Missouri
35-13
377
13
15
32-12
360
16
16
36-10
294
18
17
31-12
291
14
18
Mississippi State
30-13
240
17
19
Arizona
31-13-1
235
19
20
California
31-14
163
20
21
29-15
120
24
22
31-15
117
21
23
Boston University
40-4
110
23
24
26-16
100
22
25
Louisiana
33-15
74
25
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Northwestern (25), South Carolina (21), Texas State (19), Virginia (9), Miami (6), Auburn (4), Grand Canyon (3), Baylor (2), Eastern Kentucky (1).
