Texas A&M softball enters the top ten in a handful of the polls

Texas A&M (37-9, 15-6 SEC) is essentially a top-ten team if you average the four main polls and they have been backing it up on the field. Outside of being swept by LSU last month, the Aggies have been playing like one of the top teams in the country.

Whether it's spectacular defensive play, solid pitching, clutch hitting, or a combination, A&M is finding ways to win games. They are very close to securing a home regional, which would be a major advantage, as the Aggies have an impressive 23-2 record at Davis Diamond.

Coach Trisha Ford does not settle for just good; she wants her players to be great on the field and in life. It appears her squad has fully bought in and will leave with no regrets once this season finally ends.

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1782805083949768884

Following their sweep of Ole Miss, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies up a few spots in the newest polls.

The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through April 21. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.

RANKINGS

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Texas (28) 38-6 791 1 2 Oklahoma 42-4 772 2 3 Tennessee 34-8 720 4 4 Oklahoma State 39-8 666 6 5 Duke 39-6 652 3 6 LSU 35-10 592 7 7 Stanford 36-10 590 5 8 Washington 30-8 566 8 9 UCLA 27-9 554 12 10 Texas A&M 37-9 536 11 11 Georgia 36-11 516 9 12 Florida 37-10 466 10 13 Virginia Tech 35-9-1 403 15 14 Missouri 35-13 377 13 15 Arkansas 32-12 360 16 16 Florida State 36-10 294 18 17 Alabama 31-12 291 14 18 Mississippi State 30-13 240 17 19 Arizona 31-13-1 235 19 20 California 31-14 163 20 21 Kentucky 29-15 120 24 22 Clemson 31-15 117 21 23 Boston University 40-4 110 23 24 Oregon 26-16 100 22 25 Louisiana 33-15 74 25

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Northwestern (25), South Carolina (21), Texas State (19), Virginia (9), Miami (6), Auburn (4), Grand Canyon (3), Baylor (2), Eastern Kentucky (1).

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M softball enters the top ten in a handful of the polls