Texas A&M softball enters the top ten in a handful of the polls

Jarrett Johnson
·2 min read

Texas A&M (37-9, 15-6 SEC) is essentially a top-ten team if you average the four main polls and they have been backing it up on the field. Outside of being swept by LSU last month, the Aggies have been playing like one of the top teams in the country.

Whether it's spectacular defensive play, solid pitching, clutch hitting, or a combination, A&M is finding ways to win games. They are very close to securing a home regional, which would be a major advantage, as the Aggies have an impressive 23-2 record at Davis Diamond.

Coach Trisha Ford does not settle for just good; she wants her players to be great on the field and in life. It appears her squad has fully bought in and will leave with no regrets once this season finally ends.

Following their sweep of Ole Miss, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies up a few spots in the newest polls.

The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through April 21. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.

RANKINGS

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Previous

1

Texas (28)

38-6

791

1

2

Oklahoma

42-4

772

2

3

Tennessee

34-8

720

4

4

Oklahoma State

39-8

666

6

5

Duke

39-6

652

3

6

LSU

35-10

592

7

7

Stanford

36-10

590

5

8

Washington

30-8

566

8

9

UCLA

27-9

554

12

10

Texas A&M

37-9

536

11

11

Georgia

36-11

516

9

12

Florida

37-10

466

10

13

Virginia Tech

35-9-1

403

15

14

Missouri

35-13

377

13

15

Arkansas

32-12

360

16

16

Florida State

36-10

294

18

17

Alabama

31-12

291

14

18

Mississippi State

30-13

240

17

19

Arizona

31-13-1

235

19

20

California

31-14

163

20

21

Kentucky

29-15

120

24

22

Clemson

31-15

117

21

23

Boston University

40-4

110

23

24

Oregon

26-16

100

22

25

Louisiana

33-15

74

25

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Northwestern (25), South Carolina (21), Texas State (19), Virginia (9), Miami (6), Auburn (4), Grand Canyon (3), Baylor (2), Eastern Kentucky (1).

