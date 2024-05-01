Texas A&M softball enters the top ten during their conference bye week
Texas A&M (39-9, 15-6 SEC) made a few moves after two very convincing midweek wins and a conference bye week. The Aggies run-ruled both Houston and Sam Houston before getting their first real break of the season. They then face No. 11 Florida in their final SEC series of the season.
Now, as a consensus Top 10 team coming off a bye week, they can solidify a home regional with a strong finish to the season. The crazy thing is, they can still get a little better.
https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1785347191759847748
Following their big midweek victories, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies up a few spots in the newest polls.
USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches - No. 8
ESPN.com/USA Softball - No. 8
Softball America - No. 4
D1softball.com - No. 10
The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through April 28. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.
RANKINGS
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1
42-6
798
1
2
45-2
770
2
3
37-9
720
3
4
Oklahoma State
42-8
696
4
5
44-6
658
5
6
Stanford
39-11
621
7
7
30-10
574
9
8
Texas A&M
39-9
546
10
9
31-10
545
8
10
36-13
535
6
11
Florida
39-12
452
12
12
40-10
430
16
13
Missouri
37-13
424
14
14
37-13
404
11
15
34-13
15
16
Virginia Tech
38-11-1
333
13
17
32-14
244
17
18
Arizona
32-15-1
202
19
19
California
33-15
194
20
20
Mississippi State
30-16
167
18
21
Louisiana
38-14
147
25
22
Boston University
45-4-1
136
23
23
33-16
111
22
24
30-18
90
21
25
27-16
65
24
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Northwestern (62), South Carolina (33), Miami (22), Texas State (16), Grand Canyon (6), Virginia (3), Baylor (2)
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M softball enters the top ten during their conference bye week