Advertisement

Texas A&M softball enters the top ten during their conference bye week

Jarrett Johnson
·2 min read

Texas A&M (39-9, 15-6 SEC) made a few moves after two very convincing midweek wins and a conference bye week. The Aggies run-ruled both Houston and Sam Houston before getting their first real break of the season. They then face No. 11 Florida in their final SEC series of the season.

Now, as a consensus Top 10 team coming off a bye week, they can solidify a home regional with a strong finish to the season. The crazy thing is, they can still get a little better.

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1785347191759847748

Following their big midweek victories, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies up a few spots in the newest polls.

The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through April 28. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.

RANKINGS

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Previous

1

Texas (30)

42-6

798

1

2

Oklahoma (2)

45-2

770

2

3

Tennessee

37-9

720

3

4

Oklahoma State

42-8

696

4

5

Duke

44-6

658

5

6

Stanford

39-11

621

7

7

UCLA

30-10

574

9

8

Texas A&M

39-9

546

10

9

Washington

31-10

545

8

10

LSU

36-13

535

6

11

Florida

39-12

452

12

12

Florida State

40-10

430

16

13

Missouri

37-13

424

14

14

Georgia

37-13

404

11

15

Arkansas

34-13

15

16

Virginia Tech

38-11-1

333

13

17

Alabama

32-14

244

17

18

Arizona

32-15-1

202

19

19

California

33-15

194

20

20

Mississippi State

30-16

167

18

21

Louisiana

38-14

147

25

22

Boston University

45-4-1

136

23

23

Clemson

33-16

111

22

24

Kentucky

30-18

90

21

25

Oregon

27-16

65

24

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Northwestern (62), South Carolina (33), Miami (22), Texas State (16), Grand Canyon (6), Virginia (3), Baylor (2)

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M softball enters the top ten during their conference bye week