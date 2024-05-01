Texas A&M softball enters the top ten during their conference bye week

Texas A&M (39-9, 15-6 SEC) made a few moves after two very convincing midweek wins and a conference bye week. The Aggies run-ruled both Houston and Sam Houston before getting their first real break of the season. They then face No. 11 Florida in their final SEC series of the season.

Now, as a consensus Top 10 team coming off a bye week, they can solidify a home regional with a strong finish to the season. The crazy thing is, they can still get a little better.

Following their big midweek victories, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies up a few spots in the newest polls.

The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through April 28. The poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Texas (30) 42-6 798 1 2 Oklahoma (2) 45-2 770 2 3 Tennessee 37-9 720 3 4 Oklahoma State 42-8 696 4 5 Duke 44-6 658 5 6 Stanford 39-11 621 7 7 UCLA 30-10 574 9 8 Texas A&M 39-9 546 10 9 Washington 31-10 545 8 10 LSU 36-13 535 6 11 Florida 39-12 452 12 12 Florida State 40-10 430 16 13 Missouri 37-13 424 14 14 Georgia 37-13 404 11 15 Arkansas 34-13 15 16 Virginia Tech 38-11-1 333 13 17 Alabama 32-14 244 17 18 Arizona 32-15-1 202 19 19 California 33-15 194 20 20 Mississippi State 30-16 167 18 21 Louisiana 38-14 147 25 22 Boston University 45-4-1 136 23 23 Clemson 33-16 111 22 24 Kentucky 30-18 90 21 25 Oregon 27-16 65 24

Northwestern (62), South Carolina (33), Miami (22), Texas State (16), Grand Canyon (6), Virginia (3), Baylor (2)

