After a tough defensive contest in the first game, Texas A&M (43-13) beat Texas State (47-14) for the second time in this regional in impressive fashion 8-0 to advance to the Super Regionals in Austin.

The Aggie offense woke up on Sunday recording 12 hits, a stark difference from the two recorded in game one. It started the same as game one, with the Aggies scoring a single run off a sacrifice fly, allowing Koko Wooley to cross home plate.

However, unlike the first game, in the first inning, A&M found its timing against the Bobcats' pitching, with both Rylen Wiggins and Kennedy Powell hitting home runs to go up 4-0 early.

In the bottom of the inning, the Aggies continued their offensive onslaught with five hits. Ayana Coleman, Powell, and Wooley all notched RBIs, leading to a four-run inning and extending the Aggies' lead to 8. However, one thing that remained consistent was the stellar performance of the Aggies' pitching, led by Emiley Kennedy, and their solid defense. Kennedy, backed by her All-SEC defense, allowed only one hit, leading the resounding 8-0 victory.

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1792287467904577758

Texas A&M vs. TEXAS STATE / win / 8-0

Total offense: 12 hits, 8 run

Pitching: Emiley Kennedy, W (23-10), pitched 5.0 innings, 2 Ks, 58 pitches.

Texas A&M will travel to Austin to face No. 1 Texas at the Super Regional at McCombs Field

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M softball defeats Texas State in the Regional Finals to advance