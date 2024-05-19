Saturday's game was the definition of a pitcher's battle with Texas A&M (42-13) beating Texas State (46-14) in a 1-0 victory in a game that only produced a total of six hits.

Aggies' Emiley Kennedy and Bobcats' Jessica Mullins went blow for blow with both pitching complete games. The game was full of defensive highlights and tense moments with inning after inning of three-up three-down. The only score in the came from a sacrifice fly hit by senior Trinity Cannon in the bottom of the first inning allowing Kennedy Powell to tag up and run home from third.

Other than the bottom of the third when the Bobcats walked two batters there were zero scoring threats from either team the rest of the game and A&M held on to their one-run lead to advance to the Regional Finals on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1791934238465446014

Texas A&M vs. TEXAS STATE / win / 1-0

Total offense: 2 hits, 1 run

Pitching: Emiley Kennedy, W (22-10), pitched 7.0 innings, 6 Ks, 83 pitches.

Texas A&M will be back on the diamond on Sunday at 2 pm CST where they will play the winner of the Texas State and UAlbany/Penn State game.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M softball defeats Texas State to move into the Regional Finals