Texas A&M softball defeats No. 1-seed Texas in Game 1 of the Super Regionals

April 15, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M third baseman Kennedy Powell snags a fly ball in foul territory over her shoulder as shortstop Rylen Wiggins backs her up during the game with Alabama at Rhoads Stadium Monday.

Down goes No. 1! On Friday afternoon, 16-seed Texas A&M defeated Super Regional host and No. 1-seed Texas 6-5 in a game that came down to the final inning after the Aggies led 6-0 for most of the matchup.

Once again, Aggie ace pitcher Emiley Kennedy showed her mettle. The junior completed the game with a seven-inning, five-strikeout performance, despite all five earned runs coming in the final two innings off a Texas grand slam and a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh frame. Her resilience in the face of a late-game onslaught is truly inspiring.

However, the Aggie's prolific offense sealed the deal, as senior Trinity Cannon delivered a memorable performance at the plate, starting the game with a three-run home run before adding another two-run homer in the 5th. Texas A&M's scoring ended after Kramer Eschete's RBI single in the top of the 6th.

While the Longhorns exploded in the bottom of the 6th and 7th frames to almost mount the comeback, Kennedy struck out the final batter to escape with a critical Game 1 victory.

Texas A&M takes on Texas in Game 2 on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

