Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford speaks to media ahead of SEC series at No. 12 Alabama

The No. 11 Texas A&M softball team nearly swept Kentucky this past weekend at Davis Diamond but were defeated 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies (31-8, 10-5 SEC) now head to Alabama for a three-game SEC series versus the No. 12 Crimson Tide (29-8, 6-6). Coach Trisha Ford spoke to the media on Tuesday to preview the upcoming conference set.

"It was a solid weekend, heck of a pitcher's duel on Sunday. We just couldn't figure out how to get that one hit or a couple of hits strung together," Ford said Tuesday. "We know it was really good but now it's on to our Saturday, Sunday, Monday series in Tuscaloosa. We're going to have to be on our A-game and I think we all know that. I'm excited for this opportunity, I think it's a big series for us. "We have three solid days of practice, which all of you guys know I love. So we're going to work hard, prep for them and hopefully come out ready to go."

Texas A&M begins its SEC set at Rhoads Stadium on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CST.

