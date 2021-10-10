Texas A&M shocks No. 1 Alabama on field goal as time expires

Barry Werner
·2 min read
Quarterback Zach Calzada went from the blue medical tent to aside Johnny Manziel in Texas A&M football lore.

The backup quarterback injured on the game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter entered the medical tent, walked out with two thumbs up, and directed a drive that gave Texas A&M a shocking 41-38 victory over top-ranked Alabama Saturday in College Station.

The winning points came off the foot of Seth Small, who hit from 28 yards as time ran out. Texas A&M came into the game as an 18-point favorite, having lost its previous two games to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

The upset ended Alabama’s 19-game winning streak and snapped Coach Nick Saban’s mark of having gone 24-0 against his former assistant coaches. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was once a Saban aide.

Also, Alabama’s streak of 100 straight wins over unranked teams ended.

Small had missed two field goals in the 2020 game with Alabama, which A&M lost by 28 points.

The Aggies owned the first half, leading 24-10 at the break.

The only offense they could muster until the final two drives in the second half was a 96-yard kickoff return for a TD by Devon Achane that made it 31-17.

Meanwhile, Alabama methodically moved the ball, eventually taking a 38-31 lead on a blown coverage by A&M.

However, Calzada found Ainias Smith with a 25-yard pass with 3 minutes left. The PAT tied the game.

Calzada then went into the blue tent and came out as Superman, directing an 8-play, 54-yard drive that culminated in the big kick by Small.

The upset was reminiscent of the 2012 game when Johnny Manziel led A&M to an upset of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

It also made a prophet of Fisher, who said over the summer, “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry,” to school boosters.

Saban had quipped at what, golf?

Fisher and the Aggies made the coach’s boast come true … quickly.

