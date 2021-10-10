Texas A&M shocks No. 1 Alabama, 41-38

All the streaks are over for Nick Saban and Alabama.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide lost Saturday night for the first time since 2019, dropping a 41-38 shocker on the road against Texas A&M on a last-second field goal.

The loss marked the first time Saban has lost to a head coach who used to work on his staff, giving Jimbo Fisher the honors. It also broke Alabama’s streak of 100 straight wins against unranked opponents.

It’s obviously a big win for the Aggies, but it shouldn’t keep the Crimson Tide from making yet another College Football Playoff appearance, assuming they run the table the rest of the way.

The only problem with that? They’ll likely have to get through Georgia in the SEC title game, the team that will now be ranked No. 1 after Bama’s loss.