Texas A&M severely disrespected in PFF’s latest SEC power rankings

It’s safe to say that Pro Football Focus is no fan of Texas A&M football, at least based on power rankings alone.

PFF’s latest ELO ratings assessed every FBS team heading into the 2023 season, and per usual, a handful of SEC teams cracked the top 25 listings. While it’s logical to first assess a team’s trajectory based on its recent track record of success, you can’t overlook the upside they pose heading into a brand new season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So naturally, the Aggies must have gotten a little bit of love from PFF based on that belief, right? Wrong! This is the summer of disrespect for all things Texas A&M football, and PFF’s latest rankings are no exception.

While it’s clear Jimbo Fisher and company have their work ahead of them in what will be a critical 2023 season, this team is well positioned to bounce back from their “baptism by fire” campaign a season ago. With a new offensive coordinator in the fold, the offense should be much more inspired, while an already promising defense could become arguably the best in the SEC.

Until the Aggies prove all the cynics wrong, here’s how PFF’s ELO ratings viewed every SEC team heading into the fall:

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs are coming off a 15-0 season, back-to-back national championships, and are ranked first in ESPN’s preseason SP+ rankings. The icing on the cake is that Kirby Smart has been on a tear when it comes to the recruiting trail, setting the Bulldogs up nicely in the future.

Advertisement

Get more Georgia news, analysis, and opinions on UGA Wire.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches a replay against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

You can never overlook a Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide team, even with the departure of their star quarterback Bryce Young for the NFL. Yes, the quarterback situation here is murky, but the overall talent alone sets Alabama up to be competitive nonetheless as they rank fourth in ESPN’s preseason SP+ rankings.

Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire.

LSU Tigers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly’s first year in Death Valley, and they remain a trendy pick to potentially contend for the SEC crown with a bevy of returning talent such as quarterback Jayden Daniels. Their defense is highlighted by a handful of star talents such as linebacker Harold Perkins.

Advertisement

Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSU Tigers Wire.

Tennessee Volunteers

Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) scores a touchdown past Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The losses of Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, and Jalin Hyatt will be felt immensely, but the Vols are still well-equipped to make noise in 2023. They’re ranked sixth in ESPN’s preseason SP+ rankings and will boast nearly 10 seniors on the defensive side of the ball alone, speaking to their veteran experience.

Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on Vols Wire.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ offense averaged 32.5 points per game last season and shouldn’t miss a beat given the return of quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders. Still, after allowing opponents to score an average of 30.6 points per game (101st in the country), they’ll need to take a leap on that side of the ball.

Advertisement

Get more Arkansas news, analysis, and opinions on Razorbacks Wire.

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey (68), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24), linebacker Jordan Wright (15) and wide receiver Jordan Anthony (13) get ready for the coin toss before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Stoops’ defense speaks for itself after allowing just 19.2 points per game to opponents last season (13th in the country). That being said, it’s hard to win games without an efficient and potent offense, and the Wildcats scored at a clip of just 20.4 points per game in 2022 (112th in the nation).

Florida Gators

Oct 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators finished 6-7 last season in Billy Napier’s first year in the swamp, and many sportsbooks peg Florida to win close to five or six wins again in the fall. To be ranked above the other schools on this list, it feels like the Gators are a bit inflated given the realistic expectations for this team in 2023.

Advertisement

Get more Florida news, analysis, and opinions on Gators Wire.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina is coming off a promising 8-5 season with quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Juice Wells returning to lead an offense that boasts five returning starters. If we’re assessing on potential alone, the Gamecocks have a case to be made for ranking just a bit higher here.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs went 9-4 last season and are well-positioned with starting quarterback Will Rogers will looking to continue building chemistry with wide receiver Jaden Walley. Tailback Jo’quavious Marks returns as well for their first full season following the passing of Mike Leach.

Advertisement

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Disrespect alert! Yes, the Aggies are coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, but their offense boasts immense potential with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino bringing some much-needed ingenuity to the playbook. Quarterback Conner Weigman and emerging star receiver Evan Stewart could be in for a true breakout season.

Meanwhile, their defense which ranked top 25 in defensive scoring last season (21.2 ppg allowed) should only become more fearsome with the likes of Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart taking on more of a role upfront in year two.

Get more Texas A&M news, analysis, and opinions on Aggies Wire.

Advertisement

Missouri Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

No one can dispute that the Tigers are positioned to be elite on the defensive side of the ball, as they welcome back a handful of talented players like linebackers Chad Bailey and Ty’Ron Hopper. The question again likes on offense, as Missouri scored at a clip of just 24.8 points per game in 2022 (86th in the country).

Ole Miss Rebels

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

You don’t have to be a fan of Lane Kiffin’s Twitter addiction, but you can’t deny that the Rebels were slighted in these rankings. Ole Miss did go .500 against SEC competition last year, but their offense which scored 33.5 points per game will welcome back Quinshon Judkins, who has a case to be made for the SEC’s best tailback.

Advertisement

Their defense isn’t a pushover either, as they allowed just 25.5 points per game to their opponents (57th in the country.)

Auburn Tigers

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Marquez Hunter (27) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers went 2-6 against SEC competition last year and have brought in Hugh Freeze to spearhead a clear rebuild at Auburn. There are some things to like heading into the fall, as wide receivers Ja’Varrius Johnson and Koy Moore spotlight as the two top names returning on offense, which has otherwise been upgraded thanks to the transfer portal.

Get more Auburn news, analysis, and opinions on Auburn Wire.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee; Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) blocks during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Commodores went 5-7 last season (2-6 SEC) though it’s clear that the 2023 season will be another chapter in a rebuild for the program. Victories against Kentucky and Florida in Weeks 10 and 11 last season were promising.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=5]

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire