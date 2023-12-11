Texas A&M is set to host multiple former Oregon State defenders next weekend

Oregon State has become a popular transfer portal destination for new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, as three former Beavers, including cornerback Jermod McCoy, safety Akili Arnold, and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold will all visit College Station next weekend, as Elko is determined to add more depth and experience to the Aggies defense ahead of the 2024 season.

In less than a month on the job, Elko has already landed his first commitment in the form of former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III. Still, more additions are needed to solidify the secondary, as five starters in the backfield are slated to depart, including senior safety Demani Richardson.

If the Aggies were to secure both McCoy and Arnold, the cornerback room would be set heading into the off-season. At linebacker, star junior LB Edgerrin Cooper will likely enter the 2024 NFL Draft barring a change of heart, meaning that freshman All-American LB Taurean York will take over as one of the proven defensive leaders, but outside of York and incoming junior Martrell Harris, more starting level depth is needed.

TRANSFER NEWS: Texas A&M is expected to host Oregon State transfers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Akili Arnold on Friday, source says. Safety Akili Arnold (62 tackles, 2 interceptions) and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (106 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 interceptions) were both… pic.twitter.com/Gta7NlxlJ2 — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) December 10, 2023

On the season, Akili Arnold recorded 62 tackles and two interceptions. In comparison, Mascarenas-Arnold accumulated 106 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions, and both served as team captains for Oregon State during the 2023 season.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire