Texas A&M set to hire Alabama assistant Holmon Wiggins for same role | Reports

Alabama football assistant coach Holmon Wiggins is set to leave the Crimson Tide and join the Texas A&M coaching staff, per multiple reports.

TexAgs.com was first to report the news.

Wiggins has been with Alabama since 2019. His official title is assistant head coach of offense/wide receivers. He has been the position coach for players such as DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams and more.

The loss of Wiggins could be significant off the field, too. One example: He is listed as the primary recruiter for five-star Saraland receiver Ryan Williams. Wiggins is ranked as the No. 2 national recruiter per the 247Sports Composite.

Prior to arriving in Tuscaloosa, Wiggins coached receivers at Virginia Tech from 2015-18. He also has spent time coaching at Memphis, Tulsa, Illinois State and New Mexico, his alma mater.

Alabama was paying Wiggins $875,000 per season, with his contract set to expire Feb. 28, 2025.

With Wiggins set to leave, that means Alabama will have at least two new assistants on staff. Special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler is leaving to be the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State.

Alabama's season just ended on Monday with a 27-20 loss in overtime to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

