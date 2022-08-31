Texas A&M set to face Sam Houston for 13th time in program history

Believe it or not, Saturday will mark the 13th time Texas A&M Football squares off against Sam Houston State on the gridiron. The reason for this seems quite obvious – the Aggies have only played Sam Houston twice since the turn of the century (2012 and 2013) and only three times since 1950 (1997, 2012 and 2013). The Aggies have never lost to Sam Houston, holding a 12-game win streak against the Bearkats.

The first contest between the Aggies and Bearkats took place on October 3rd, 1919 – a 78-0 route by the Aggies in College Station. These two programs played eight more times from 1920 – 1941, with five of those contests being played in College Station and the remaining three in Huntsville. In the most recent match-up on September 7th, 2013, the Aggies won by a score of 65-28. In that 2013 contest, Johnny Manziel threw for 426 yards, 3 TD and 1 INT. Mike Evans also had a productive afternoon posting 7 receptions for 155 yards.

The Aggies will play in College Station for the 10th time on Saturday at 11:00AM CT.

The first Sam Houston vs Texas A&M football game was over a century ago in 1919. This weekend will be the 13th time that the two teams will compete.@BearkatsFB vs @AggieFootball Pictured: Bearkat Football Team from the 1919 season. pic.twitter.com/Efm4N61nzS — Sam Houston State (@SamHoustonState) August 30, 2022

