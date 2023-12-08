Texas A&M senior DT McKinnley Jackson declares for 2024 NFL Draft

After four years in College Station, Texas A&M senior defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jackson shared his intentions with the 12th Man on Friday morning via a statement on X.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for everything he has done in my life to get me to where I am today,” Jackson stated. “To coach (Elijah Robinson), coach (Terry Price), coach Fisher, coach Durkin and coach Elko, I can’t say thank you enough for developing me into the best version of myself and pushing me to be great every day. “Thank you to my family and friends for believing in me and being my biggest supporters throughout my journey. Lastly, to Texas A&M University, THANK YOU for making this such a memorable experience to play in front of the best fans every week! “I am proud to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Jackson is 6-foot-2, 325 pounds and was an Army All-American coming out of George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. He was selected to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2020.

Jackson started and was a game captain in every game for the Aggies this season. He tallied 27 tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire