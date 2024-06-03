Texas A&M senior 1B Ted Burton reflects on go-ahead hit in 'electric' extra innings win

"It played like a big league park today, that's for sure. It went both ways and just trying to stick to the game plan. We had a lot of guys hit balls hard at people. Our pitchers did their job. When it came our time, we loaded the bases up and I was just trying to do my part to help the team out," Burton recalled. "Just walking into that stadium today, it was electric. The 12th Man showed up as they always do, a little bit more today. I think it definitely plays a role in the game being the opponent, it's tough to walk into that ballpark.

"We're just playing to a standard here. It was a rivalry game but ultimately we're just trying to win a ballgame and play our best baseball at all times."