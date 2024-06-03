Texas A&M senior 1B Ted Burton reflects on go-ahead hit in 'electric' extra innings win
According to Texas A&M senior first baseman Ted Burton, the 12th Man played a large role in Saturday night's 4-2 victory in 11 innings against Texas.
"It played like a big league park today, that's for sure. It went both ways and just trying to stick to the game plan. We had a lot of guys hit balls hard at people. Our pitchers did their job. When it came our time, we loaded the bases up and I was just trying to do my part to help the team out," Burton recalled. "Just walking into that stadium today, it was electric. The 12th Man showed up as they always do, a little bit more today. I think it definitely plays a role in the game being the opponent, it's tough to walk into that ballpark.
"We're just playing to a standard here. It was a rivalry game but ultimately we're just trying to win a ballgame and play our best baseball at all times."
Burton went 1-for-5 with 1 RBI and 1 walk versus the Longhorns.
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M senior 1B Ted Burton reflects on go-ahead hit in 'electric' extra innings win