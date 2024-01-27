Texas A&M’s second junior day will be chock-full of 2025 talent this weekend

Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class has a new addition after Friday night, as 4-star inside linebacker Kelvion Riggins committed to the program over Georgia and Tennessee.

Heading into the weekend, Riggin’s announcement may spur several key 2025 prospects to make the Aggies a finalist in their respective recruiting lists, as head coach Mike Elko and his staff will host several of said prospects again during the A&M’s second junior day weekend. So, who sticks out the most? Take a gander at this talented list:

The focus seems clear: the Aggies require preparations for multiple departures on the offensive line after next season, while versatile athlete/wide receiver Michael Terry, who Elko offered just days ago, possesses a similar skill set on offense needed for new offensive coordinator Collin Klein’s expansive scheme.

These is just three of the players apart of an expansive visitors list, including a bevy of 2026 prospects. Still, the main message remains Elko’s steadfast dedication to building Texas A&M’s future the right way while maneuvering through the ever-changing landscape regarding NIL and the transfer portal, one area of which Elko has already mastered ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire