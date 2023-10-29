Texas A&M’s second half scoring woes are an issue that must be solved in the final four games

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) finally entered the win column after defeating South Carolina (2-6, 1-5 SEC) 30-17 on Saturday afternoon, ending their two-game SEC skid, while matching last season’s win total.

Yes, the Aggies offense scored 30 points for the first time since netting 34 in the win vs. Arkansas, but 21 of said points came in the second quarter, including a late 42-yard touchdown strike to WR Ainias Smith with just seconds remaining in the half. Oh, and Max Wright’s incredible end zone grab that was called incomplete? That was a touchdown, folks.

However, just like we’ve seen throughout SEC play, Texas A&M’s offense scored nine points by way of three Randy Bond Field goals and have yet to score a touchdown in the second half of their past four games (Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina) including 18 total points scored with a 2-2 record, as most of the blame falls on head coach Jimbo Fisher’s last of half time adjustments.

I agree that simply stating a lack of “adjustments” is vague. However, this unwelcome trend was blatantly evident in the loss to Alabama after the Aggies held a respectable but susceptible 17-7 halftime lead. At the same time, Fisher, in his usual conservative nature, opted to allow the clock to run down instead of calling a timeout after sacking Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe to drive down the field for another potential scoring opportunity.

Fast forward to the second half, as Alabama head coach Nick Saban, dealing with a ten-point deficit in front of a packed Kyle Field, took advantage of the weak spots in A&M’s secondary while imposing their will against the Aggies’ porous offensive line with more blitz through the A and B gaps. Scoring just three points due to the uptick in pocket pressure, Aggies quarterback Max Johnson was officially rattled, and the Crimson Tide had won the battle by an underwhelming score of 26-20.

In its last four games (Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina), Texas A&M has not scored an offensive touchdown in the second half. The Aggie offense has generated 18 points (six field goals) in those four second halves combined. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) October 28, 2023

On Saturday, if it wasn’t for the Aggies’ suffocating pass rush and solid play in the secondary, we could have been discussing a complete offensive turnaround from the Gamecocks, who brought the score within seven after a quick 6-play scoring drive with just over two minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

I’m not a coach, and I don’t play one on TV, but next weekend’s early kickoff on the road vs. Ole Miss, one of the top remaining contenders in the SEC West, is the perfect matchup to finally implement several second-half adjustments, such as relying on 12 personnel looks in pass protection, implementing a quick passing game to get Johnson in rhythm, and making wide receivers Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart the offensive focal points is a good start.

Texas A&M will now travel to Oxford (MS) to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 5, where the game will again air on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire