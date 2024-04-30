The general consensus was that Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson would probably go undrafted but sign with a team soon after the draft had concluded. Even with somewhat of a down year last season, Richardson has shown in his time at A&M that he can play at a high level being named to the 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team and the 2021 PFF All-SEC Team.

He has good size for safety with decent speed and does his best work coming downhill making solid tackles. Where he gets in trouble is when he has to play in space where he lacks some of the agility and play recognition to put himself in the best possible position to make plays. I'd imagine to the team he would need to stand out on special teams and show enough on the field to help out in a pinch as a reserve DB/Hybrid Linebacker.

https://twitter.com/Travis5mith/status/1784375183014302187

Here are Demani’s career numbers below and we wish him the best as he prepares for his next step.

2021 PFF All-SEC Third Team

2019 SEC All-Freshman Team

307 Tackles / 17 TFLs / 3.5 Sacks

4 Interceptions / 18 PDs

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M safety to sign as a UDFA with the Carolina Panthers