Texas A&M safety has officially entered the transfer portal

Well, it's official, but expected, as Texas A&M safety Jacoby Mathews has officially entered the transfer portal according to On3's Hayes Fawcett, as the spring portal has re-opened until April 30.

During his two seasons in College Station, Mathews (6-2, 205 pounds) recorded 67 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception for his short Aggies career. While the hope was for a potential return, new head coach Mike Elko has already done a fantastic job acquiring veteran safety talent through the portal since taking over in late Nov.

As a high-four-star prospect within former head coach Jimbo Fisher's legendary 2022 recruiting class, Mathews began to ascend the depth chart during his 2023 sophomore season, receiving most of the starting snaps at free safety after Jardin Gilbert's injury. However, once the safety depth chart expanded this offseason, nothing was guaranteed in 2024.

According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Mathews is now a favorite land, with either Florida State or Oregon, and both programs need starting-level safety production next season.

