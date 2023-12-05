Texas A&M safety, Baton Rouge native enters transfer portal

Another Texas A&M player has entered the transfer portal, this time it is a defensive back that is from LSU’s backyard.

Texas A&M safety Jardin Gilbert has entered his name into the transfer portal. Gilbert was a four-star safety recruit out of the 2021 recruiting class. He is from Baton Rouge where he played for University Lab High School.

In three years in College Station, Gilbert appeared in 25 games and made 79 tackles. two tackles for loss, and two interceptions. His sophomore year (2022) was his best year as an Aggie. This year he has only appeared in two games and made five tackles.

We have talked at length about how Brian Kelly wants to “Recruit the Boot” and keep all of the best players from Louisiana in the state. Gilbert checks the box for one of those guys. Funny enough, the Tigers have some needs so fill in the secondary. This move makes a lot of sense for the Tigers if they were to land him. Bring him home.

BREAKING: Texas A&M Safety Jardin Gilbert has entered the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 200 S from White Castle, LA will have 2 years of eligibility remaining Played in 23 games for the Aggieshttps://t.co/hfwwzUtsMI pic.twitter.com/c1IIl25siP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2023

