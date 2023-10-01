Texas A&M’s running back room has exhibited tremendous depth, led by sophomore Le’Veon Moss

Texas A&M sophomore running back Le’Veon Moss has made the most of his increased snaps over the past weeks. Still, after leading the Aggies with 17 carries for 107 yards in Saturday’s 34-22 win over Arkansas, things have become clearer regarding the back rotation ahead of next week’s pivotal matchup vs. the 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Moss, a Louisiana native and high-ranking member of the vaunted 2022 recruiting class, showed flashes in limited play late last season, possessing a power running style, but has quickly become a finesse footwork specialist with advanced vision, already making him the most complete back on the Aggies roster.

After notably missing Texas A&M’s Week 2 matchup vs. Miami, Moss has been on a running tear ever since, leading the Aggies in rushing with 276 yards with two touchdowns, while junior back Amari Daniels (270 yards, two touchdowns) and freshman standout Rueben Owens (110 yards, one touchdown) finishes out one of the more complete running back stables in the country.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher and first-year OC Bobby Petrino deserve credit for keeping each back fresh in SEC play and utilizing each player’s unique skill set. Moss’s 17 carries on Saturday were simply a product of “feeding the hot hand,” as Daniels has ten carries of his own. However, just looking at Moss’s yards per rush average over the last two games, including 6.5 in the win against Auburn and 6.3 against the Razorbacks, has now cemented his standing as the starting running back from now on, starting with a big game against the Crimson Tide next week.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

