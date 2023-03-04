Texas A&M running back Devon Achane expects to run the fastest 40 time

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is one of the favorites to run the fastest 40 time at the NFL Scouting Combine and for good reason. Achane is a former track star who ran a 10.14 in the 100 meters and 20.2 in the 200 meters last season for the Aggies.

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II has the fastest time at the combine so far with a 4.26 on Friday.

“Of course I expect to run the fastest time,” Achane said. “I saw DJ Turner ran a 4.26. That’s very good. That’s just setting the bar, setting the standard. I can’t wait to go out there and show my speed on Sunday.”

Achane said he doesn’t know who Dante Hall is, but the comparison is a good one. Hall starred as a running back and returner for the Aggies before the Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round in 2000 and moved him to receiver. He became one of the greatest returners in NFL history with six punt return touchdowns and six kickoff return touchdowns.

Hall was 5 foot 8, 187 pounds. A&M lists Achane as 5-9, 185 pounds.

Achane returned 20 kickoffs for a 30.7 average and two touchdowns in his three-year career, while running for 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns on 369 carries and catching 65 passes for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

“People always say I’m small, but I’ve been dealing with that my whole life,” Achane said. “I feel like my size doesn’t mean anything. I’ve been good in my career this far. I do break a lot of tackles. I’m not the type to take any head-on tackles. I feel like I have natural ability to avoid tackles, and that’s something I’m very, very good at.”

