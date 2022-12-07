Texas A&M running back Devon Achane declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M junior running back Devon Achane declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Tuesday, announcing his decision in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for everything, 12th Man,” he said in a statement at the end of a highlight video on the post. “I’m grateful for what you all have done for me. It’s a blessing to have been a part of this great university. I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.”

In three college seasons, Achane ran for 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns on 369 carries for a 6.4 yard average. He also caught 65 passes for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

He served as Isaiah Spiller‘s backup for two seasons before taking over as the lead running back in 2022.

In his final game for the Aggies, Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries in a 38-23 victory over No. 5 LSU.

Achane’s speed will draw the interest of NFL teams. He finished 24th at the 2022 NCAA Championships in the 100 meters, running a 10.48, and was a first-team All-American as a member of A&M’s 4×100 relay team that finished seventh in the NCAAs with a 39.13.

He joins A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones in declaring for the draft.

