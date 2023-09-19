Texas A&M rises in ESPN’s latest FPI rankings ahead of first SEC matchup

Texas A&M (2-1) got a boost of momentum with a much-needed win last weekend, and it resulted in a slight bump in ESPN’s latest power rankings.

The worldwide leader in sports updated its College Football Power Index through Week 3, and the Aggies bumped up one spot to No. 18 overall. The incremental lift keeps Texas A&M firmly within the top 20, ahead of fellow SEC foes Tennessee (No. 24) and Florida (No. 25).

Here’s a breakdown of how the Aggies stack up in ESPN’s latest FPI power rankings, including strength of current record and both offense and defensive efficiency.

Overall ranking: No. 18

The Aggies jumped up one spot to No. 18 overall following their 47-3 rout of UL Monroe. Georgia (No. 3), Alabama (No. 4), and LSU (No. 9) are the only SEC teams sitting ahead of the Maroon and White. A&M’s projected win-loss range sits between 7.4 and 4.7, and they hold a seven percent chance to win the SEC West according to ESPN’s simulations.

Strength of Record: No. 64

Texas A&M is one of five teams in the SEC West to sport a 2-1 record, with only Auburn (3-0) and No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) coming in with a spotless resume. The Aggies put together a much-needed blowout win over UL Monroe, but ESPN’s simulations clearly need to see more besides victories over the Warhawks and New Mexico.

Offensive efficiency: 84.0 (No. 13)

A&M’s 84.0 offensive efficiency rating is good for second in the SEC, with only LSU registering a better grade. Bobby Petrino’s offense clearly seems to be working without a hitch, and it helps to have Conner Weigman at the helm, who boasts the country’s second-best QBR. The Aggies’ offense will be tested against their first SEC foe Auburn on Saturday.

Defensive efficiency: 47.2 (No. 92)

The Aggies’ 47.2 defensive efficiency rating is the second-lowest in the conference, with only Vanderbilt (41.7) sporting a lower grade. Allowing 48 points to Miami in Week 2 doesn’t help, but Texas A&M has otherwise been solid, with 6.5 PPG allowed to their other opponents. Next week’s updated defensive efficiency grade will serve as a better proxy following the Aggies’ Week 4 showdown with Auburn.

