Texas A&M is reportedly pursuing former Houston WR out of the transfer portal

While he wasn't explicit, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko insinuated on multiple occasions this offseason that no matter how the roster looks from a numbers standpoint this spring, there's always room for improvement, and utilizing the spring transfer portal is the only option to add talent for 2024.

However, things became a bit more urgent after the news that former Troy wide receiver Jabre Barber, who transferred to Texas A&M earlier this year, underwent surgery for an injury sustained this spring and will miss at least four months. While he is scheduled to return for the start of the regular season, recovery timelines are always tricky.

After the departure of do-it-all receiver Ainias Smith, the otherwise young and new wide receiver room needs more experience. It has now been revealed that Elko and his staff are in the mix for more help, including productive Houston WR Sam Brown, who entered the portal on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a source who spoke to Jaxson Callaway (AggiesToday), Texas A&M will reportedly "heavily pursue" Brown this month. The incoming junior is coming off his most productive season yet.

During the 2023 season, Brown led the Cougars in receptions (62) and receiving yards (815) while averaging 13.1 yards per reception and hauling in three touchdowns. Standing at 6-2 and nearly 200 pounds, Brown looks to be a perfect fit on paper.

https://twitter.com/aggiestoday/status/1780382467397935324?s=61&t=1mXciVd1jNkQx_oHo4Rrhw

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M is reportedly pursuing former Houston WR out of the transfer portal