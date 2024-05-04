Texas A&M has reportedly contacted former star Arizona State wide receiver

It's no secret if you've been paying attention to our recent report that Texas A&M is still in search of more wide receiver talent in the transfer portal. Several high-profile veteran pass catchers are still looking for a new home ahead of the 2024 season.

After missing out on KeAndre Lambert-Smith (transferred to Auburn) and Sam Brown (transferred to Miami), A&M is hosting former Auburn wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson this weekend, so at least some progress is being made by head coach Mike Elko and his staff.

Late last month, after former Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger entered the portal, 247Sport's Chris Karpman reported that Texas A&M was apparently in the running for Badger's talents. As of Friday, Badger himself released every program that has contacted him, including the Aggies.

A huge target in the passing game, Badger has been the most dependable receiver for every quarterback to be under center for the Sun Devils, recording 135 receptions and 1,500-plus receiving yards in his last two seasons in Tucson.

With players like Noah Thomas and Moose Muhammad III, who have similar skill sets to Badger, already on Texas A&M's roster, his potential incision would elevate this offense to the top and provide starting quarterback Conner Weigman with a huge confidence boost heading into fall camp.

