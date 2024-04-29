Texas A&M reliever Shane Sdao speaks to media after doubleheader vs. No. 17 Georgia
After the No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team split a doubleheader with No. 17 Georgia on Saturday, sophomore left-handed reliever Shane Sdao spoke to the media at Blue Bell Park about head coach Jim Schlossnagle knowing he'd play a big part in the three-game SEC series.
"Yeah, he brings it up every once in a while. But I would say that he tells me how much trust he has in me, because obviously this is a big weekend. An SEC weekend is always a big weekend so it always feels good whenever he comes up to me and tells me that," Sdao recalled. "It's very amazing whenever I can do something like that, it's very good for the confidence, 100%.
"I would say honestly just my competitiveness (was working best for me today). I wouldn't say I had a whole lot going my way. I never really have a lot of feel in any of my pitches but I made it work."
