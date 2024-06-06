KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 25: Evan Aschenbeck #53 of the Texas A&M Aggies throws a pitch against the Tennessee Volunteers in the fifth inning at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The National Collegiate Writer Association (NCBWA) has unveiled its finalists for the prestigious Stopper of the Year award. Standing out among the 59 relief pitchers is Texas A&M's senior left-hander, Evan Aschenbeck. His exceptional performance has earned him a spot among the final 10 pitchers, a recognition he secured even before the season began.

In 26 appearances this season, the lefty has registered a 6-1 record to go along with a 1.64 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, both of which lead the nation. The senior has also logged an SEC-best seven saves. In 60.1 innings of work, Aschenbeck has racked up 65 strikeouts and is holding opponents to a .190 batting average. Of the senior's 26 appearances, 22 have been for multiple innings and 18 have been scoreless.

Texas A&M will begin the Super Regional in Bryan-College Station on Saturday, June 8, at Olsen Field versus the Oregon Ducks at 1 pm.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M relief pitcher Evan Aschenbeck named as NCBWA finalist