Texas A&M relief pitcher Evan Aschenbeck named as NCBWA finalist
The National Collegiate Writer Association (NCBWA) has unveiled its finalists for the prestigious Stopper of the Year award. Standing out among the 59 relief pitchers is Texas A&M's senior left-hander, Evan Aschenbeck. His exceptional performance has earned him a spot among the final 10 pitchers, a recognition he secured even before the season began.
In 26 appearances this season, the lefty has registered a 6-1 record to go along with a 1.64 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, both of which lead the nation. The senior has also logged an SEC-best seven saves. In 60.1 innings of work, Aschenbeck has racked up 65 strikeouts and is holding opponents to a .190 batting average. Of the senior's 26 appearances, 22 have been for multiple innings and 18 have been scoreless.
Texas A&M will begin the Super Regional in Bryan-College Station on Saturday, June 8, at Olsen Field versus the Oregon Ducks at 1 pm.
