Texas A&M relief pitcher Evan Aschenbeck makes NCBWA midseason watchlist

Earlier this week the National Collegiate Writer Association (NCBWA) announced their midseason watchlist for their Stopper of the Year award. Among the 59 relief pitchers on the list Texas A&M senior left-hander pitcher Evan Aschenbeck earned a spot again after being named to the preseason before the season.

In 17 appearances Aschenbeck has recorded four wins and six saves across 40.1 innings. He has been head coach Jim Schlossnagle's go-to arm when he needs someone to get a game back under A&M's control. His six saves are good enough to have him tied for the No. 1 spot in the SEC and his 1.70 ERA, .190 opposing batting average, with 51 strikeouts cements him as one of the best closers in the business.

https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball/status/1783212256756461947

Texas A&M will begin a three-game home series on Friday at 6 p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park versus No. 17 Georgia.

