Texas A&M redshirt freshman tight end Jaden Platt returning for 2024 season

Texas A&M redshirt freshman tight end Jaden Platt will return to Bryan-College Station for the first season under head coach Mike Elko next year.

According to Texas Aggies United, the official name, image & likeness partner of Texas A&M Athletics, Platt is back for more action on the Aggies.

Platt is Back! 👍 pic.twitter.com/OfiezWIXPa — Texas Aggies United (@TXAggiesUnited) December 20, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end appeared in two games for Texas A&M during his redshirt season in 2023. He made the most of his opportunities, catching one pass for a 13-yard touchdown during a 38-10 win against Abilene Christian on Nov. 18.

Platt was a 4-star recruit coming out of Eaton High School in Haslet, Texas earlier this year. During his time playing for the Eagles, he caught 54 passes for 919 yards and 10 touchdowns. He earned a UIL 6-A honorable mention following his junior campaign.

Platt originally committed to Stanford in 2021. However, after receiving other offers from prominent institutions like Texas A&M, Oregon and LSU, he ultimately switched his commitment to the Aggies.

