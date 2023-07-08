Texas A&M’s Recruiting pool party list continues to grow as several intriguing 2024 recruits will attend

Texas A&M’s recruiting hot streak began in late June and hasn’t slowed since. Jimbo Fisher and his staff have added eight prospects since June 22, most recently adding five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman, one of the most talented offensive prospects in the last three recruiting cycles.

Ranked as the No.9 class in the 2024 cycle, Texas A&M’s 16 commitments have all but solidified their future with the program, but as we know, nothing is official until the pen hits the dotted line. For bonds to be made, and relationships sustained, the Aggie’s annual recruiting pool party, slated for the last weekend of July, has already produced an impressive list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to 247Sports National Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong, whose recent appearance on the site’s YouTube recruiting show revealed a litany of names sure to intrigue every Aggie fan ahead of the late July festivities. Here is the list of confirmed and potential 2024 prospects who are reportedly attending the gathering:

2024 five-star Edge, Collin Simmons (No. 7 National, No. 1 Edge)

2024 five-star WR Ryan Wingo (No. 26 National, No. 7 Wide receiver)

Outside of Simmons and Wingo, here is a list of potential attendees, many slight favorites to land with the Aggies:

2024 five-star DL David Stone (No. 5 National, No. 2 DL)

2024 four-star DL Dominick McKinley (No. 36 National, No. 5 DL)

2024 five-star ATH Terry Bussey (No. 18 National, No. 2 ATH)

2024 four-star OT Bennett Warren (No. 142 National, No. 8 OT)

2024 four-star DL Nige Smith (No. 80 National, No. 11 DL)

2024 four-star LB Tyler Singelton (No. 143 National, No. 11 LB)

Advertisement

With more potential names to be added, the pool party is where recruiting magic (literally) happens and look no further than how the program landed the greatest recruiting class of all time in 2022.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

247Sports picks Texas A&M as the most improved team in 2023 Texas A&M predicted to face Big Ten opponent in future bowl game CBS Sports ranks the best SEC football coaches for the 2023 season

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire