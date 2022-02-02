Texas A&M’s recruiting haul heading to Notre Dame

This post is only roughly three seasons early but it still fits nonetheless.

Texas A&M brought in a record recruiting class with their 2022 haul that saw seven five-star talents sign their letters of intent to play for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

Normally that would bring small attention from the Notre Dame faithful but there is a little extra worth noting here, and that’s not just that Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher got really angry when discussing name and image likeness on Wednesday.

Its instead that this stellar recruiting class that Texas A&M is bringing in this year will be playing a two game series against Notre Dame in August 2024 and September 2025. The math you just did is correct as those games will be during the junior and senior seasons of this insanely talented class.

We’ll get an actual game preview of that down the road but we thought Irish fans might like to at least get that on their radars for now.

