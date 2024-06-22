RN_AggiesWire-copy

Amid all the excitement surrounding Texas A&M baseball's College World Series Finals appearance, Aggies head coach Mike Elko and his staff have been hard at work this weekend amid hosting several 2025 prospects, which has been the case throughout the month.

With 14 commitments in the cycle so far, including versatile four-star tight end/defensive lineman Kiotti Armstrong, Elko, and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman have secured four defensive back commitments, looking to add another future edge rushing alongside four-star defensive lineman Landon Rink.

On Friday, 2025 four-star Edge Kamauryn Morgan made his way to College Station for his first official visit after taking an unofficial visit back on May 4, as the talented prospect out of South Oak Cliff HS possesses the length, speed, and undeniable strength, making his way to the backfield at a consistent rate based on shear athleticism alone.

Standing at 6'5" and over 230 pounds, Morgan sees Texas A&M as a program that could develop his skill set in the long term. Due to his size and impressive athleticism, the young pass rusher clearly possesses NFL potential.

During his 2023 junior season at South Oak Cliff HS, Morgan recorded 65 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and 13 tackles for loss while already accounting for 11 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his last two seasons.

According to 247Sports, Morgan is currently positioned as the 94th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the 12th-ranked Edge, and the 16th-ranked prospect in Texas. So far, he has received nearly 25 offers.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M recently hosted rising 2025 4-star Edge out of Dallas (TX)