RN_AggiesWire-copy

While Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class has continued to take shape this offseason, head coach Mike Elko and his offensive staff are focused on adding future playmakers in the passing game, which includes a 2026 wide receiver with plenty to offer on the field.

Last Thursday, four-star wide receiver Dequane Prevo, out of the 2026 recruiting cycle, attended one of Texas A&M's annual summer camps while meeting with Elko to discuss his future. The Texarkana (TX) native is set to enter his junior season at Liberty-Eylau HS.

Dequane Prevo, a 2026 wide receiver prospect, is a standout in the making. At 5'10" and 160 pounds, he's a dynamic player with the potential to add more weight to his frame. Already a force to be reckoned with on the field, Prevo's agility and speed make him a top choice for Texas A&M, as predicted by multiple analysts.

As a two-sport athlete, playing basketball and participating in multiple events in Track & Field, Prevo's speed is undeniable, running a reported 22.77 200-meter dash at the end of the 2023 season.

According to 247Sports, Prevo is currently positioned as the 245th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the 16th-ranked athlete, and the 32nd-ranked prospect in Texas.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M recently hosted 2026 4-star WR out of Texarkana (TX)