Texas A&M has received a prediction to land 2025 5-star OL out of Denton (TX)

Texas A&M's recruiting momentum is expected to continue this summer. Still, on Monday, two of the premier five-star athletes in the 2025 recruiting class received predictions to land with the program amid head coach Mike Elko's inaugural 2024 season.

First, five-star athlete Jonah Williams, one of the top playmakers on both sides of the ball, possesses the length, speed, and versatility to play either safety or linebacker at the next level. On3's Steve Wiltfong and Rivals Landyn Rosow have predicted that the Galveston, Texas native will be headed to College Station in 2025.

Next, five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, who happens to be starting O-line teammates with Texas A&M four-star OL commit Marcus Garcia at Denton Ryan, has been in contact with Aggies' offensive line coach Adam Cushing for the last couple of months.

According to Landyn Rosow, Haywood is now a favorite to choose the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, and Oklahoma. Haywood is currently positioned as the 16th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the 5th-ranked offensive line prospect, and the 5th-ranked player in Texas (Rivals).

