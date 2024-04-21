Texas A&M has reached out to former 2023 5-star CB who recently entered the transfer portal

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko isn't backing off of reaching out to nearly every talented player who has recently entered the transfer portal, already adding two new additions in defensive end Josh Celiscar (UCF) and versatile offensive lineman Koli Faaiu (Utah) over the last two weeks.

Even though Elko has already added five new cornerbacks from the portal this offseason, one of the bigger names has now entered the portal. Former 2023 five-star cornerback Cormani McClain spent last season with Colorado after flipping from Miami late in the recruiting process.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Elko, among ten other programs, has reportedly reached out to McClain, as there are never enough cornerbacks for an Aggie secondary looking to steadily improve after struggling deep into conference play in 2023.

Standing at 6-2 and nearly 170 pounds, McClain possesses the traits to become a lockdown corner on the outside, especially with the right coaching staff. After former 2023 five-star CB Dezz Ricks transferred to Texas A&M this offseason, it's no surprise McClain is at least considering the Aggies due to his and new A&M CB coach Ishamael Aristide's collective development record at the position.

https://twitter.com/hayesfawcett3/status/1781500891234816308?s=61&t=SLZI8dMSY-4StWQ5AlpfiA

In six games with the Buffaloes, McClain recorded 13 tackles during his lone freshman season.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M has reached out to former 2023 5-star CB who recently entered the transfer portal