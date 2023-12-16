Texas A&M RB Le’Veon Moss is the third Aggie to announce his return for the 2024 season

Texas A&M’s football roster in the beginning stages of the offseason has already dealt with significant attrition, as more than a dozen players have entered the transfer portal. At the same time, several 2024 commits have either flipped or de-committed this month.

Three veteran players have also declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, including wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, and standout linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who will likely be the first of the four to hear his name called.

What has become an interesting trend over the past week is that several players have announced their return for the 2024 season through Texas A&M’s official NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) sponson, Texas United, including safety Bryce Anderson, offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, and now, starting running back Le’Veon Moss has joined in with one of the more critical announcements thus far, stating “Run it Back” in a Texas United post on X.

Moss, a Louisiana native, is drenched with talent at the position. If it wasn’t for several nagging injuries throughout the 2023 season, we’re talking about one of the top running backs in the country in just his second season in an Aggie uniform. In nine games, Moss rushed for 484 yards and five touchdowns on 96 carries, finishing just 30 yards below running back Amari Daniels (514 yards) on the year.

With Daniels and standout freshman back Rueben Owens (359 yards, 2 TDs) expected to return, the Aggies possess the deepest running back room in the SEC and possibly the nation heading into 2024. If Le’Veon Moss can stay healthy and the offensive line shows improvement, the sky is the limit.

