Texas A&M RB Amari Daniels and LB Taurean York honored as Academic Aggies

Texas A&M may be in the midst of spring football and months away from the 2023 season, but it’s never a bad time to honor these players’ achievements off the field.

Running back Amari Daniels and linebacker Taurean York were spotlighted as Academic Aggies this week. The honor shines a light on the significance of committing to excellence not just on the field, but also in the classroom.

Daniels is a third-year running back for the Maroon and White, who is looking to contend for the starting backfield job in 2023. The junior has logged 56 carries for 319 yards and one rushing touchdown in two seasons at College Station.

York is a three-star freshman linebacker out of Temple that will look to carve out a key role as the Aggies’ defense hopes to take a leap in 2023. He’s also a three-time Texas District 12-6A Defensive MVP that also ran track in High School, sporting a 24.52 200 as a sophomore and a 12.02 100 as a freshman.

Check out the announcement below:

While it’s easy to get caught up on what happens on the field, it’s also key to remember there is more to what happens between the lines. It’s only right to applaud these players’ achievements in the classroom with as much enthusiasm as you would on the sideline.

