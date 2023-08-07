Texas A&M ranks No. 25 in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The start of the 2023 college football season is nearly here. Fall camp has kicked off in Aggieland, the pads have been put on, and last but not least, the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.

It’s business as usual at the top of this year’s preseason rankings. The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs sit atop the coaches poll, and deservingly so, after receiving 61 of the 66 coaches’ ballots. Michigan opens at number two, and despite not receiving any first-place votes, they sit 21 poll points ahead of third-ranked Alabama, who missed the College Football Playoff last season.

As for Texas A&M, who is motivated to rebound from their 5-7 (2-6 SEC) campaign from a season ago, they ranked 25th in the preseason coaches poll with 196 points.

Here is a look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Others Receiving Votes:

Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; Texas-San Antonio 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; Southern Methodist 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire