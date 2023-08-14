Texas A&M ranks No. 23 in the 2023 preseason AP Top 25 Poll

The start of the 2023 college football season is just around the corner. Fall camp has kicked off in earnest in Aggieland, the pads have been put on, and we’re just under two weekends away from Week 1 of the new season. For all you early birds out there, Week 0 is even closer with a handful of teams active.

Before we get a single kickoff on the field, the 2023 preseason AP Top 25 Poll was released on Monday as a first proxy for which teams are expected to be the best of the best on the gridiron. It’s business as usual at the top with the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs ranking first overall. Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU round out the top five.

As for Texas A&M, who is motivated to rebound from their 5-7 (2-6 SEC) campaign from a season ago, they clocked in at No. 23 overall in this year’s preseason rankings.

Here is a look at the full preseason AP Top 25 Poll:

Others Receiving Votes:

Texas Tech 101; South Carolina 73; UCLA 66; UTSA 64; Arkansas 22; Boise St. 17; Pittsburgh 16; Kentucky 14; Louisville 10; Troy 10; Kansas 10; Auburn 7; Minnesota 6; Toledo 4; Duke 4; Mississippi St. 4; Florida 4; Illinois 3; Baylor 3; Coastal Carolina 3; South Alabama 1; NC State 1; James Madison 1; Liberty 1.

