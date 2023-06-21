Texas A&M ranks atop the SEC in returning starters for 2023 football season

A roster that boasts the best talent will keep your team in contention, but experience and rapport put them over the top, and that statement rings true in the college football landscape.

Though the sport isn’t known for its abundance of parity, it’s not to say that the schools which regularly haul in the top recruits will seamlessly translate that into wins on the field. Texas A&M knows this full well after struggling toward a 5-7 finish last season despite boasting the best recruiting class ever during the 2022 cycle.

The talent was there, but the experience, rapport, and chemistry were lacking.

That stands to change in 2023, as the Aggies will return a high volume of starters on both sides of the football. But will that give them an advantage over their SEC foes?

To put that to the test, we’re breaking down the forecasted returning starters for each SEC team on both sides of the football.

The following projections are as of June 21 and are subject to change once practice begins closer to the fall. With that in mind, here’s a look at every SEC team’s number of returning starters, ranked from the fewest (14th) to the most (1st):

Florida Gators

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 7: (3 offense, 4 defense)

Montrell Johnson and Travis Etienne lead the way in the backfield after the Gators ranked 26th in the country last season in rushing (193.4 ypg). However, Florida’s offensive potential will hinge on how transfer quarterback Graham Mertz performs as the replacement for Anthony Richardson under center.

On the other side of the ball, cornerback Kamari Wilson and pass rusher Princely Umanmielen spotlight the returning starters for the defensive unit.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 7: (4 offense, 3 defense)

KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders return to anchor a Razorbacks running game that ranked fifth in the nation last season (239.8 ypg). While the defense will be relatively fresh thanks to a handful of transfers, cornerback Dwight McGlothern remains a proven contributor and was an All-SEC player last season.

Auburn Tigers

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Marquez Hunter (27) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 9: (2 offense, 7 defense)

Wide receivers Ja’Varrius Johnson and Koy Moore spotlight as the two top names returning on offense, which has otherwise been upgraded thanks to the transfer portal, with three key additions on the offensive line. D.J. James and Nehemiah Prichett return as starters for the backend unit.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 9: (5 offense, 4 defense)

Quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Juice Wells return to South Carolina as they lead an offense that boasts five returning starters. The aforementioned two could have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, but their return gives this team an added level of experience heading into the fall.

On defense, safety Nick Emmanwori was a true freshman All-American last year and will have heightened expectations placed on him as the entire defensive unit looks to take a leap in 2023.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 9: (4 offense, 5 defense)

Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner will all compete for the starting job under center after Bryce Young was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Jahmyr Gibbs leaves a huge void to fill in the backfield, though five-star Justice Haynes will likely take on the carries.

Will Anderson Jr. headlines another key loss for Nick Saban’s defensive unit, though Caleb Downs will likely lead a vital role at the back end unit.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 10: (6 offense, 4 defense)

AJ Swann returns under center for the Commodores following an impressive freshman season, while Senior linebacker Kane Patterson will likely take on the role as leader of a defensive unit hoping to make a leap en route to becoming bowl eligible.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona; Detailed view of a Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 11: (7 offense, 4 defense)

Starting quarterback Will Rogers will look to continue building chemistry with wide receiver Jaden Walley and tailback Jo’quavious Marks, as the Bulldogs look to begin their first full season following the passing of Mike Leach. Edge De’Monte Russell could be a name to watch as Mississippi State’s defense looks to weather some losses in the secondary via the NFL Draft.

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey (68), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24), linebacker Jordan Wright (15) and wide receiver Jordan Anthony (13) get ready for the coin toss before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 12: (7 offense, 5 defense)

Wide receiver Barion Brown will look to form a promising rapport with new starting quarterback Devin Leary, who takes the reigns under center from Will Levis. Zion Childress and safety Jordan Lovett headline the returning names in a secondary unit that, for the most part, will have some new faces.

Tennessee Volunteers

Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) scores a touchdown past Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 12: (7 offense, 5 defense)

The losses of Hendon Hooker, Cedric Wilson, and Jalin Hyatt pose big questions for the Vols’ offense in 2023, but they do return seven starters overall on that side of the ball. Tennessee is the only team in the SEC that will likely start 10 seniors on defense, as well, so they’ll have a leg up when it comes to veteran experience.

LSU Tigers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 12: (8 offense, 4 defense)

The Tigers won the SEC West last year in year one of the Brian Kelly era, and they remain a trendy pick to contend for a conference title given the returning production on the roster.

Signal-caller Jayden Daniels returns alongside top target Malik Nabers and several star defensive players, including conference player of the year candidates Harold Perkins and Maason Smith.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 12: (6 offense, 6 defense)

Much of the defensive talent that led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles has departed for the NFL, but by no means is all lost in Athens. Kirby Smart’s recruiting prowess has been on a different level, with Dylan Raiola spotlighting as the future of the program at quarterback.

Elsewhere, All-American tight end Brock Bowers and the Bulldogs’ secondary can still make the case to be could be the best in all of college football.

Missouri Tigers

Dec 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) and Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) react to a making a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 13: (8 offense, 5 defense)

Every projected starter on the Rebels’ offense figures to be an upperclassman, giving Lane Kiffin’s unit a bevy of experience relative to his SEC counterparts. Jaxson Dart may face some competition under center, but that conversation is rendered moot so long as star tailback Quinshon Judkins stays healthy, as he makes the case to be among, if not the best running back in the conference.

Texas A&M Aggies

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Returning starters: 16: (8 offense, 8 defense)

It should come as no surprise to see the Aggies ranked number on this list, as their 5-7 “baptism by fire” campaign last season should equate to valuable experience for both the offense and defense in 2023.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should be gleaming at the talent he has to work with, headlined by one of the best wideout units consisting of Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith, and Moose Muhammad III.

Sophomore Conner Weigman should take a significant leap in 2023 with quarterback guru Petrino as his new OC, and the Aggies’ defense has a case to be made as one of the best in the SEC as it boasts talents like Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Bryce Anderson, and more.

