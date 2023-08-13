Texas A&M ranked as a top 10 head coaching job in college football

With the college football season just under two weekends away, it leaves enough time to squeeze in one more preseason ranking to debate. This time, it’s all about those coveted head coach jobs.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports unveiled this year’s head coaching job rankings within college football ahead of the 2023 season. Prestige, stability, historical success, and of course, resources are factors in identifying which jobs are a cut above the rest. Nonetheless, if you were a Hall of Fame coach and you had a pick of the litter, where would you want to land?

According to Crawford, it would be any of these top 16 locations:

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Ohio State

6. USC

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma

12. Clemson

13. Tennessee

14. Florida State

15. Auburn

16. Penn State

According to Crawford, No. 10 Texas A&M checks off all the boxes in what you want for an opportunity to hoist a national championship. The path ahead for Jimbo Fisher is to put the pieces together, starting with a critical turnaround in 2023:

In 2022, Texas A&M signed the highest-rated recruiting class of all time per 247Sports and have dumped hundreds of millions into renovations at Kyle Field and new facilities. Everything is in place to win a national championship in College Station, but Fisher must improve on last season’s disappointing 5-7 performance first. There was a strong narrative out there that Texas A&M would get beat up in the West after joining the SEC in 2012 against the likes of Alabama and LSU, but Johnny Manziel’s arrival and — later — Jimbo Fisher’s early success proved otherwise. Handling scrutiny in the pressure cooker that is the SEC is a major part of this job with lots of eyes on this position.

The Maroon and White, both with Fisher and before him, have demolished the misconceptions and delusions that have come their way over the years. Unable to compete in the SEC? Look no further than their 11-2 inaugural campaign in the conference, or their 9-1 finish in 2020’s “what if?” season, were it not for the covid pandemic.

Unable to recruit top talent to come to College Station? Look no further than that historic 2022 recruiting class that is widely regarded as the best ever, or feel free to stay up to date on their current top-10 class of the 2024 cycle, which stands at 19 and continues to grow.

The glaring void that is left open is College Station welcoming a national championship, and by no means will the Aggies achieve that goal overnight. It will take hard work and determination, but if this offseason has proven anything, it’s that this program is as motivated and disciplined as ever to reach its fullest potential. From the strategic hiring of Bobby Petrino who will (most likely) handle the play-calling duties, to the fierce competition brewing in fall camp, this roster could be knocking on the door of something special.

