Texas A&M ranked inside the top 20 in On3’s newest 2024 team recruiting rankings

It’s June, and college football recruiting has taken over our lives in the best way possible. For Texas A&M, the next two months are filled with official visits for several key 2024 prospects, and just like the 2023 recruiting class, Jimbo Fisher is emphasizing quality over quantity instead of focusing on the numbers game.

This week, On3 released their newest 2024 Industry rankings, as Texas A&M found themselves in the Top 20, ranked 17th overall.

Geographically, the Aggies 2024 class is very diverse; five of their 7 commits are from outside the state of Texas, including Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, and Massachusetts. Topping the class as their highest-rated commit, four-star plus defensive end Dealyn Evans has continued to rise the rankings, currently positioned as the 78th-ranked according to On3.

After landing three-star quarterback Miles O’Neill on Wednesday afternoon, Fisher finally acquired his second signal caller in the class, joining four-star (Rivals) QB Anthony Maddox in February.

As we all know, commitments happen out of nowhere during the summer months, and with a month left until Texas A&M’s annual summer recruiting pool party, things are looking up for the Maroon and White. With that, Here is the list of the Aggie’s seven 2024 commits in accordance with their On3 rankings.

Four-star Defensive end, Dealyn Evans

On3 Industy Ranking: National: 78th. Position (Defenisve end): 12th. State (Texas): 14th

Dealyn Evans’s stock is rising daily; he was already named to the Polynesian Bowl All-Star Team and was named Defensive Line MVP in his recent appearance at Rivals Camp in Dallas, Texas, earlier this month. Standing at 6-4 and 260 pounds, Evans is a freakishly fluid athlete, with strength and bend to consistently beat his man off the edge, with the versatility to shift inside to 4i or 3-tech if needed.

Four-star Safety, Jordan Pride

On3 Industry Ranking: National: 127th. Position (Safety): 8th. State (Florida): 19th.

After running a personal-best 11.01 100-meter dash and a 5-9.75 high jump in high school, it’s safe to say that the future Aggie will bring a nice blend of speed and athleticism to an A&M secondary that lost a handful of key cornerstones via the draft.

Four-star OL Ashton Funk

On3 Industry Ranking: Nationtal: 241st. Position(IOL): 19th. State (Texas): 47th.

Ashton Funk is listed as 6’7″, 285 pounds, and is in the midst of his junior season at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas. As one of the top targets for the Aggies in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Funk has also received offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Michigan, but after his unofficial visit to College Station during the annual recruiting pool party on July 30th, Funk has officially found his new home after graduation.

3-star Linebacker, Tristan Jernigan

On3 Industry Rankings: National: 452nd. Position (Linebacker): 49th. State (Mississippi): 14th

A favorite of Texas A&M defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Durkin, Jernigan’s versatile skillset and sideline-to-sideline ability make him a perfect fit for the Aggies 4-2-5 defensive scheme where speed and tackling ability are critical for success, two traits Jernigan thrives in going into his final senior season at Tupelo High School.

3-star Quarterback, Anthony Maddox

On3 Industry Rankings: National: 506th. Position (Quarterback) 32nd. State (Mississippi): 17th.

Maddox, who is currently positioned as the 17th-ranked player in Mississippi, and the 6th-ranked quarterback in the 2024 cycle, is one of the most intriguing offensive prospects in the class due to his true duel threat ability in the open field, while the hiring of new Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s development of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during his time as the head coach at Louisville was undoubtedly an intriguing recruiting pitch.

3-star Wide receiver, Debron Gatling

2024 Four-star WR and Texas A&M commit Debron Gatling running a 4.47 laser 🔥😧 @bigsgbron pic.twitter.com/FfkqaxeUFo — AggiesToday (AT)  (@AggiesToday) June 15, 2023

On3 Industry Rankings: National: 569th. Position (Wide receiver): 91st. State (Georgia); 67th.

Debron Gatling’s vertical speed and soft hands, paired with an already impressive athletic profile at 6-0 and 180 pounds with noted defensive versatility at defensive back, are just some of the many reasons Jimbo Fisher and his staff are beyond excited about having Gatling included in their plans.

3-star Quarterback Miles O'Neil

On3 Industry Rankings: National: 819. Position (Quarterback) 49th. State (Massachusetts): 16th.

Standing at 6-5 and 220 pounds, O’Neill displays the arm strength, accuracy, and pocket presence needed to excel at the collegiate level. However, his above-average athleticism and lack of scramble ability in pressure situations still leave some question marks. However, one more year of high school ball will add to his skill set.

