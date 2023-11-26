According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, veteran Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the program.

Plagued by injuries during his short Aggie career, Johnson saw action in eight games this season, including five starts, before sustaining a season-ending rib injury in A&M’s 38-35 loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 4. During the season, Johnson threw1,452 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions on the year.

Former Fresno State quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who started the last three games for Texas A&M this season, has shown tremendous ability and sheer potential going into the 2024 season. While Johnson holds the advantage in the realm of experience, Henderson likely solidified his spot as the No. 2 quarterback after his performance against LSU next season.

Looking ahead, A&M’s quarterback room looks to be in fantastic shape, as Henderson joins starter Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed and 2024 four-star QBs AJ Maddox and Miles O’Neill, who will make their way to College Station next spring/summer.

In his career at both LSU and Texas A&M, Max Johnson has produced 5,853 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions in four seasons.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire