Texas A&M QB Max Johnson ‘day-to-day’ heading into LSU game

Texas A&M could be without its starting quarterback Max Johnson when it heads to Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers on Saturday.

Interim coach Elijah Robinson said at his Monday press conference that Johnson is day-to-day after missing the last two games with a rib injury. If he’s unable to go, Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson will make his third-straight start against LSU.

Johnson began the year as a backup behind Connor Weigman but was thrust into a starting role when Weigman suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4. A former starter at LSU, Johnson could get the nod against his former team on Saturday night.

The Tigers host the Aggies for an 11 a.m. CT kick at Tiger Stadium on Saturday morning.

