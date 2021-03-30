Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond sees connection between him and the Bears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears have reportedly been doing homework on Day 2 quarterbacks given none of the top-five prospects are expected to fall to them with the 20th overall pick. Which opens the door for a developmental prospect to mold behind veteran Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year deal in free agency.

One of those guys is Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, who has garnered a lot of attention as a top Day 2 quarterback prospect. The Bears were among those teams with offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach present at Mond’s pro day on Tuesday, according to Jim Nagy.

But this isn’t the first time Chicago has shown interest in Mond. In fact, Mond has had quite a few interactions with the Bears during this pre-draft process. And he says that he can “see a connection” between him and the Bears.

“I’ve had a lot of interactions with the Bears, and I definitely see a connection,” Monday said Tuesday. “I don’t want to say any names, but I’m definitely excited, especially them being able to watch me in person.”

Mond has been praised for his quick release poise under pressure, which has allowed him to make plays. He would be a solid developmental pick for Chicago, most likely in the second round.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Mond:

Mond always displays high levels of poise as he often shows that he’s never in a hurry. From his mechanics to how he deals with pressure surrounding him, he remains under control and focused on the task at hand. He’s one of the most battled-tested throwers in the country as he takes an excruciating amount of hits throughout games but continues to battle and make throws. The often occurrence of shots to his body has helped him better deal with pressure from all directions inside the pocket. He’s mainly a half-field read thrower that can get the ball out quickly and efficiently when on schedule. While barely scratching the level of an above-average athlete, he has enough athleticism to get himself out of trouble and gain hidden yardage when breaking outside of the pocket as well. He’s strictly a shotgun/pistol quarterback who’s had all of his experience there.

The Bears have also been linked to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, as they’ve formally met with him and have attended his pro days. But that’s no guarantee that Chicago is gearing in on him — or even Mond. If we’ve learned anything with GM Ryan Pace, it’s expect the guy you’re not hearing about.

List

Bears target cornerback, quarterback in new 2-round mock draft

Recommended Stories

  • Out Injured For Pro Day, WR Ben Skowronek Says To Trust His Production

    Skowronek hoped to surprise with his 40 time before his injury, but thinks he still has plenty to offer an NFL team.

  • Justin Fields runs 4.44-second 40-yard dash in impressive Ohio State pro day performance

    Justin Fields flashed impressive speed in front of NFL scouts and decision makers at Ohio State's pro day workout on Tuesday.

  • What 17-game NFL season means for 49ers' record book

    Now that the 2021 NFL regular season will have 17 games, which of the 49ers' single-season records are likely to be broken?

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]

  • Elite advice: How a stranger's wisdom helped Oregon State's historic NCAA run

    OSU coach Wayne Tinkle took some helpful words from somebody he'd met less than two weeks ago and used them to inspire the Beavers to the Elite Eight.

  • March Madness betting: The most-bet team for Saturday's Sweet 16 games? No. 15 seed Oral Roberts

    Oral Roberts has been one of the best stories of this tournament.

  • Mike Tyson's third fight with Evander Holyfield is off ... again

    Tyson's representatives reportedly said the boxer misspoke when saying the fight "is on."

  • Report: Dennis Schroder rejected four-year, $84M contract extension from Lakers

    Dennis Schroder and the Lakers are reportedly far apart on a contract extension.

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.

  • NFL fans had so many jokes about Bill Belichick watching Mac Jones at the Alabama pro day

    If nothing else, you can always count on NFL fans to overreact.

  • 17-game NFL season will change these Seahawks records

    Now that the 2021 NFL regular season will have 17 games, which of the Seahawks' single-season records are likely to be broken?

  • Giants go all offense in PFF’s latest two-round mock draft

    The New York Giants select a wide receiver and center in Pro Football Focus' latest two-round mock draft.

  • Irons used by the top 10 golfers in strokes gained approach the green

    See which clubs are used by the best iron players on the PGA Tour as they prepare for the Masters.

  • NCAA kicks Oregon State Beavers out of hotel in the middle of the night after Elite 8 loss

    The NCAA has gotten it wrong this whole tournament...

  • This Masters tradition is a pictorial surprise for champions

    Jordan Spieth tapped in for bogey to win the Masters, bent over briefly and then straightened with a smile. Spieth figures it was no more than two hours after he made his final putt, right before he joined the Augusta National members for a Sunday night dinner, that the club presented him a picture frame with a collection of photos that he had never seen, mainly because he was busy putting. “Everyone who was with you, all capturing the moment,” Spieth said.

  • Former Steeler discusses the potential of Pittsburgh signing Le’Veon Bell

    Could the Steelers bring back Le'Veon Bell?

  • Buccaneers' Bruce Arians loves his new Super Bowl tattoo: 'I'm a man of my word'

    Arians made good on his promise to get a tattoo if the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

  • Which free agent could Packers re-sign next?

    The Packers are bringing back all their biggest contributors from last season. So who could be next? Snap counts provide a clue.