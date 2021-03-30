Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond sees connection between him and the Bears

The Chicago Bears have reportedly been doing homework on Day 2 quarterbacks given none of the top-five prospects are expected to fall to them with the 20th overall pick. Which opens the door for a developmental prospect to mold behind veteran Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year deal in free agency.

One of those guys is Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, who has garnered a lot of attention as a top Day 2 quarterback prospect. The Bears were among those teams with offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach present at Mond’s pro day on Tuesday, according to Jim Nagy.

But this isn’t the first time Chicago has shown interest in Mond. In fact, Mond has had quite a few interactions with the Bears during this pre-draft process. And he says that he can “see a connection” between him and the Bears.

“I’ve had a lot of interactions with the Bears, and I definitely see a connection,” Monday said Tuesday. “I don’t want to say any names, but I’m definitely excited, especially them being able to watch me in person.”

Mond has been praised for his quick release poise under pressure, which has allowed him to make plays. He would be a solid developmental pick for Chicago, most likely in the second round.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Mond:

Mond always displays high levels of poise as he often shows that he’s never in a hurry. From his mechanics to how he deals with pressure surrounding him, he remains under control and focused on the task at hand. He’s one of the most battled-tested throwers in the country as he takes an excruciating amount of hits throughout games but continues to battle and make throws. The often occurrence of shots to his body has helped him better deal with pressure from all directions inside the pocket. He’s mainly a half-field read thrower that can get the ball out quickly and efficiently when on schedule. While barely scratching the level of an above-average athlete, he has enough athleticism to get himself out of trouble and gain hidden yardage when breaking outside of the pocket as well. He’s strictly a shotgun/pistol quarterback who’s had all of his experience there.

The Bears have also been linked to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, as they’ve formally met with him and have attended his pro days. But that’s no guarantee that Chicago is gearing in on him — or even Mond. If we’ve learned anything with GM Ryan Pace, it’s expect the guy you’re not hearing about.

